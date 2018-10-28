Final market handing out treats
WATERLOO — Treats will be handed out Tuesday at the final Kimball-Ridge Farmers Market at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues behind KFC.
Hours are 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Trick or treat in downtown CF
CEDAR FALLS – The businesses of the Cedar Falls Downtown District will once again celebrate Halloween with their annual Trick or Treat Downtown from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Preschool through sixth-grade children are invited to trick or treat at participating businesses in the Cedar Falls Downtown District.
For more information visit www.communitymainstreet.org or call 277-0213.
FFA to sponsor breakfast Nov. 11
LA PORTE CITY — The La Porte Dysart FFA will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum located at 408 Main, La Porte City.
The menu includes pancakes, sausages, fresh fruit, orange juice and coffee. Donations will be accepted.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance at winning a basket featuring some of Iowa’s best foods, drinks and more.
All proceeds will go to the museum’s Future Fund endowment. For more information, call Jan at 215-0257.
HCC named to Best for Vets list
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is among the country’s best schools for military veterans, according the new Best for Vets Colleges rankings released by Military Times.
In its ninth year, the rankings are based on the results of Military Times’ annual survey—the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement — as well as a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies.
This survey evaluates many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. About 500 colleges took part in this year’s survey.
West to hold veterans assembly
WATERLOO — The West High School annual Veterans Day Assembly will be at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 12.
Mike Chapman will speak to students and reflect on the story of Lt. Fred Becker in honor of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and the death of Becker, a Waterloo native.
The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will post colors. The choir will sing the National Anthem and the student body president will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. TAPS will be played at the end of the assembly.
Veterans from the area are invited to attend and those in attendance will be recognized for their service.
