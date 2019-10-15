UNI Gallery of Art to present exhibit
CEDAR FALLS—The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art, in association with the UNI department of art, will present the “2019 Department of Art Faculty Exhibition” from Wednesday through Nov. 16. The open reception begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Kamerick Art Building south lobby.
The exhibition is a formal presentation of recent accomplishments by the faculty in the UNI department of art and includes painting, drawing, printmaking, graphic design, sculpture, ceramics, photography, mixed media, performance and installation art, as well as art history scholarship. The exhibition is an opportunity for students and the public at large to experience current themes in contemporary art and also to meet artists who not only teach but also maintain vibrant professional careers in studio art, graphic design, art history and art education.
In addition, the gallery will continue “The Many Voices of Art.” Located in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room, this UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition was co-curated by professor of art Charles Adelman and gallery Director Darrell Taylor and features art by Bronislaw Bak, Steven Bigler, Ralph Haskell, Käthe Kollwitz, Jean Lurçat.
All events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South.
Info offered for homeschooling
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley community of Classical Conversations, a classical education resource for Christian homeschoolers, will hold an open information meeting for interested parents.
The meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Panera, 1818 La Porte Road in Waterloo.
The program is used by homeschoolers in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries. It has more than 125,000 students enrolled in its tutoring programs, which are provided by 2,500 communities. For more information, go to www.classicalconversations.com, or call (319) 939-7596.
Hydrants flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Burton Avenue to Cedar Bend Street from West Donald to Conger streets.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
At Poyner Elementary, it’s Socktober
EVANSDALE — Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale has kicked off “Socktober!” All month long students will accept donations for socks (women’s, men’s and children’s) to be donated to those in need.
New or gently used socks can be donated to Poyner Elementary.
