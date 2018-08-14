Rough Risers meeting slated
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn.
Carole Gustafson, director of Cedar Valley’s Promise, will share the accomplishments of the CVP.
For more information, go to http://kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Girl advances in talent show
DES MOINES — A Parkersburg girl has advanced to the semi-finals in the Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) in the Bill Riley Iowa State Fair Talent Search.
Lauren Carney, 12, performed a vocal solo Sunday. She will perform again later this week.
Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Burton to Logan avenues and from Dawson Street to West Louise.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Waterloo photo is Best of Show
DES MOINES — Photographers from around the country submitted their best work into the Photography Salon competition judged prior to the start of the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Tess Ware of Waterloo won Best of Show in the Adult competition, and Megan Borg of Johnston won Best of Show in the Youth category.
