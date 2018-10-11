WATERLOO — The West High School annual Veterans Appreciation Night football game is scheduled for Friday.
All veterans who attended West High and Central High are invited to attend.
Local veterans are also welcome.
A tailgate with free food and drinks is available for veterans starting at 5:30 p.m.
Veterans get free admission and just prior to the game veterans in attendance will be asked to walk out on the track to be recognized.
Veterans are encouraged to contact the West High School Air Force Junior ROTC to RSVP. Contacts are Major Bryan Carlson at 433-2700, ext. 12236 or email ia.20051jrotc@gmail.com.
Library plans genealogy series
CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo Public Library will present a series of speakers, classes and tours in honor of Local History and Genealogy Month, starting Friday.
Participants will learn about Waterloo’s north end during World War I, Iowa prisoner of war camps, receive hands-on training for beginning genealogists and researchers, and more.
A new collaboration this year: tours of Veterans Memorial Hall, the historic 1915 building on the Cedar River’s west bank downtown. The hall and adjacent park house artifacts dating from the Civil War up through recent conflicts.
Local veterans will share stories of Black Hawk County men and women.
All events are free and open to the public.
Registration is requested for the NewspaperArchives.com and Ancestry.com computer classes, and the Memorial Hall tour. Sign up using the event calendar on the library’s website at www.waterloopubliclibrary.org, or call 291-4476 to register.
Music teachers to meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Nancy Price Room at the Hearst Center for the Arts on Seerley Boulevard.
At 10:15 p.m., Cyndie Caruth, president of IMTA, will present information on the new IMTA website.
To join NAMTA or for more information, email jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Eagles schedule weekly events
WATERLOO — Fraternal Order of Eagles events for the upcoming week: On Friday, there will be chicken and noodles with rolls, corn and dessert, as well as a “Karaoke with Star” class.
A Saturday omelet and more breakfast is set for 8 to 11 a.m., followed by the Iowa game at 11 a.m.
On Sunday there is a children’s Halloween party for those who signed up from 1 to 3 p.m.
A REAC meeting and potluck are planned for 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.