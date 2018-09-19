Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the Maywood area from Osage to Independence Avenue, from Creston Road to Skyview.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the water is bacterially safe.
Baby loss event set
WATERLOO — In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the NICU developmental care team at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital will host a special event Oct. 15 in the Baskins Classroom in Winter Hall at Allen College.
There will be family activities, refreshments, a brief prayer and a memory balloon release. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with the balloon release to take place at 6:30 p.m.
Mass casualty talk scheduled
DENVER — The Denver Public Library and the Denver Genealogy & History Club will host speaker Cal Corson at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the library.
Corson, a retired Waverly funeral director, will discuss his work with DMORT, the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team. DMORT is called in on mass casualty events to analyze forensic evidence in order to identify victims. Corson worked with the team at ground zero in the aftermath of 9/11 and also helped identify remains of veterans from the Korean Conflict.
He will explain the role DNA plays in the identification process and share his perspective on the way this data is being used today.
The presentation is open to the public. There is no cost to attend, but r those interested are asked to call the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up.
HCC launches driver’s ed
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is launching a new driver’s education program.
The program will provide 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction. Students must be at least 14 years old and obtain a learner’s permit prior to enrolling. Students are not required to have any driving practice before coming to class.
Classes begin Oct. 8 in Buchanan Hall at HCC, 1501 E. Orange Road. Driving times are flexible and will be coordinated with students and the instructor.
This program meets the requirement of the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicles Division for teenagers to obtain the graduated driver’s license.
For more information or to register, go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/drivers-education or call 296-4290.
City reiterates sign rules
WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo reminds citizens signs must be placed on private property — political or otherwise.
Placing signs on city right-of-way is a violation of city ordinance. Generally, signs should be placed behind the sidewalk. In an area where there is no sidewalk, check the location of street signs, utility poles or the sidewalk section in a paved driveway approach as these locations indicate where right-of-way exists.
Contact Code Enforcement with any questions at 291-3820.
