UNI launches solar program
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy & Environmental Education (CEEE) is announcing the launch of the Black Hawk County-Go Solar Group Buy Program.
The program is designed to provide businesses and residents of the Black Hawk county area with educational seminars to inform and promote the cost-saving and sustainable benefits of solar technology and provide property owners the opportunity to invest in lower cost solar installations through a limited time, countywide, volume-purchasing program.
The free program will offer 11 different seminar dates, with various time slots and locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Evansdale and Hudson.
To learn more, go to ceee.uni.edu/GoSolar. All Black Hawk county homeowners and commercial property owners are invited to attend.
Library waives fines for food
WATERLOO — Readers can bring canned, non-perishable and toiletry items to the Waterloo Public Library from Saturday through Feb. 17 to receive credit toward library fines.
Each donated item is worth $2 toward the payment of existing fines (lost material fees are not included). All items collected will be donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Donations will not be accepted before Feb. 9, and the library reserves the right to decline damaged or outdated items.
Free concert at CF church
CEDAR FALLS — There will be a free concert on Saturday at Bethany Bible Chapel, 4507 Rownd St.
A free meal starts at 5 p.m., followed by the concert at 6 p.m. It will be a mix of traditional, country gospel and contemporary Christian music.
The concert will feature Restored with Ray and Nancy Hemmer, Naomi Hemmer Probert and Jeremy Dempster; and SaltLight with Megan Brasch, Marlene Kampman, Rich Nesbit and Darla Eltjes Erskine.
Special guests are Harlan Neuendorf, Claire Emerson and Russ Nesbit.
