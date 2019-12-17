Waterloo schools close for holidays
WATERLOO — All Waterloo schools are closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. Students and staff will return to a normal schedule Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Waterloo Schools’ Education Service Center will be closed for business during winter break Dec. 24, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31 and Jan. 1. The building will reopen for business on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Career Center gets STEM award
WATERLOO — As part of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council initiative to bring teachers and industry professionals together to help prepare students for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) careers, the Waterloo Career Center’s Health Careers program was selected to be a 2019 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) program partner.
Thirteen new or expanded partnerships were selected to receive up to $25,000 each.
The STEM BEST program supports school-business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side on curriculum and projects that give students actual workplace experience and an understanding of the opportunities and required skills for careers in STEM fields. It has also laid the groundwork for other successful statewide initiatives such as Future Ready Iowa’s Work-Based Learning Clearinghouse.
To be considered for the award, applicants were submitted proposals that incorporate rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, real-world learning opportunities and expertise at the post-secondary education and training level. These awardees will serve as a model to share unique perspective, strengths, demographics and program focus with other schools throughout Iowa.
Participating employer partners contribute to a dollar-for-dollar match with some going above and beyond the cost-share requirement. The awards can be used for the curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing the work-based learning environment.
For more information about the STEM BEST Program, go to www.IowaSTEM.gov/STEMBEST.
