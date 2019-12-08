West sets can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will hold its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West High School parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West High School vocal music department.
19th Amendment marks birthday
You have free articles remaining.
DES MOINES — The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women’s constitutional right to vote. The passage marked the largest political mobilization of women and expansion of democracy in the history of America that drew on the time, talent and energy of three generations of women.
Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee believes 2020 offers an unparalleled opportunity to read 19th Amendment-related books and learn about this historic milestone of democracy. Eighteen adult book recommendations as well as 23 children’s books for ages ranging from 4 to teenager, one documentary and two films are noted in the Resources section of the website https://19th-Amend ment-Centennial.org.
Representatives from 28 Iowa-based not-for-profit agencies and institutions serve on Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee. Nearly 30 activities will occur statewide in 2020 to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment from an Iowa perspective. Ten foundations, 15 companies and organizations and 63 philanthropists are sponsors of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.