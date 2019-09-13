Smith joins Black Caucus
WATERLOO — Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, will join the Iowa Legislative Black Caucus for a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Platinum Cutz Barbershop at 2600 University Ave. in West Des Moines.
There will be beverages and light appetizers provided during the meeting.
He will appear with Rep. Phyllis Thede, Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines and Rep. Ross Wilburn.
Smith is one of the five black legislators in the Iowa House of Representatives and has been in office since 2017.
Harvest Moon fest set Oct. 5
ALLISON — Events are planned for the Harvest Moon Festival activities on Oct. 5 at Wilder Park.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a Lions Club omelet breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m., followed by “Great Leisurely Random Bicycle Ride Across Butler.”
Entries may start their ride anywhere in Butler County, but must stop at the North Shelter in Wilder Park and register to be eligible by 11 a.m.
Entry fee is $25 includes a ticket to the breakfast, plus a T-shirt.
Grand prize will be a new bicycle, with many other bike accessories awarded.
The third event is a poker ride/run. Entrance fee is $5, which will be redistributed to the winners.
To register, stop by or call Allison City Hall at 267 -2245.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.