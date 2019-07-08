Farmers market sets bike rodeo
WATERLOO — The Saturday Riverloop Expo Plaza farmer’s market will feature live music, a kids bicycle rodeo and a prize giveaway for bicyclists.
The event from 8 a.m. to noon at the market on Jefferson Street added the attractions after Bike to Friday’loo was rained out in May.
The Blue 2, Bob Dorr and Jeff Petersen, will perform from 10:30 a.m. to noon, while Clayton Ryan will perform from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. The bike rodeo for kindergarten to fifth-grade students will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Visitors riding a bicycle can park it in the Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective’s free bicycle valet and register to win some of the $3,300 in prizes donated by businesses. The prize drawing is from 11:15 to noon, but participants don’t need to be present to win.
The event is sponsored by the farmer’s market, Main Street Waterloo, Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective and is supported by SingleSpeed Brewing.
Blood drive set at Hope City
WATERLOO — KBBG-FM and Hope City Church have joined to sponsor a community blood drive for the American Red Cross.
The blood drive will be July 16 at Hope City, 118 High St. Individuals of all blood types are needed.
To donate, contact Edyce “Edie” Porter at 235-1515, or Megan Johnson at 252-4127. Provide your name, phone number and email address and the Red Cross will contact you to schedule a time for you to donate.
North End event set for August
WATERLOO — KBBG 88.1 FM is teaming up with community organizations for the second annual North End Weekend Aug. 16-18.
You have free articles remaining.
The radio station is joining the North End Festival and Marching Against the Darkness drill team competition to celebrate Northern Waterloo.
The weekend includes a parade at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 and continues with the drill team exhibition at the North End Festival at Ferguson Park. The event culminates with the Marching Against Darkness competition at East High School.
The parade begins at East Fourth and Donald streets and moves down Fourth to Sumner and on to Beech Street. From there it turns at Oneida and ends at Ferguson Field. Street closures for the parade begin at 9 a.m.
For more Information on the parade, participation or sponsorship opportunities, contact KBBG at 235-1515 or stop by the station.
Medicare event set for Aug. 7
WATERLOO — “Welcome to Medicare” is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). The seminar is held the first Wednesday of each month and open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next Welcome to Medicare seminar will be held Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
This seminar will cover:
- Medicare Parts A and B benefits
- Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
- Medicare Advantage Plans
- Medicare Supplement Insurance
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo. Please register by calling 272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.