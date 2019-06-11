Main flushing in Raymond
RAYMOND — The Waterloo Water Works will continue the water main flushing program Thursday in Raymond, starting at 9 a.m.
The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing, but it is bacterially safe.
Park Avenue bridge closing
WATERLOO — The city is closing the Park Avenue bridge over the Cedar River beginning today for deck repairs.
The bridge is expected to remain closed through June 18.
KBBG sponsors blues concert
WATERLOO – KBB is sponsoring “The 2019 R&B Live Showcase!” blues concert Saturday.
Headliners are the International Blues Challenge winners Kevin Burt, Iowa Hall of Fame inductee, and Keeshea Pratt, Texas Blues Hall of Fame inductee. Also performing is local talent Deja Blue. This event will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Advance tickets $20 at KBBG-FM, 918 Newell St., Waterloo or visit www.kbbgfm.com, $25 at door.
For more information please call KBBG-FM at 235-1515.
CF thrift store has open house
CEDAR FALLS — Trinkets & Togs thrift store will host an open house celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21 at 6607 University Ave.
The store supports the mission of the Larrabee Center.
There will be door prizes, refreshments and face painting, along with free tote bags to the first 100 customers.
