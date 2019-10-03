ROTC induction ceremony slated
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Reserved Officers’ Training Corps will host its fourth annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday in Lang Hall Auditorium on the UNI campus.
Lt. Col. (retired) Bobbie Lydell Williams, ’86, and Lt. Col. (retired) Dr. Jeffrey Adamovicz, ’84, will be honored.
Adamovicz, a 1984 graduate of the UNI biology program, is director for the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research. He served as chief of the bacteriology division at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Williams was commissioned in December 1986 through the UNI ROTC program. Since being elected in April 2012, Williams has served on the UNI Foundation and board of trustees, with a focus on UNI athletics, senior Army ROTC, diversity and inclusion.
During his time in the military, Williams served as commander for the Bravo Battery 4th Battalion, 29th Field Artillery, deployed in support of operations Intrinsic Action Kuwait and IFOR in Bosnia; deputy fire support coordinator in the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, with a seven-month operational deployment to Kuwait and Enduring and Iraqi Freedom operations; and Joint Staff at the Pentagon, as senior operations and surveillance officer in the Emergency Action Center for Operations Team Three in the National Military Command Center.
Fall produce set at market
WATERLOO — Pumpkins will be featured during Pumpkin Extravaganza at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
There will be displays of pumpkins, gourds and ornamental corn along with squash, peppers, onions, potatoes, beets, carrots and fresh bakery. Drink and pumpkin treat samples will be available.
Infant loss event set
WATERLOO — In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the neonatal developmental care team at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital will host a special event on Oct. 15 in meeting rooms 1 and 2.
There will be family activities, refreshments, a brief prayer by one of the hospital’s chaplains and a memory balloon release. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the balloon release to take place at 6 p.m.
Anyone who has been impacted by a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss due to SIDS, prematurity or other cause is invited.
