Hudson Road work to begin
CEDAR FALLS — Starting as early as Thursday, construction on Hudson Road from West 18th Street to West 12th Street will begin.
The contractor will begin pavement removal and storm sewer repair by closing the southbound lanes to traffic. The construction will require traffic to be head-to-head in the northbound lanes.
Juneteenth rally, march Friday
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Chapter of the NAACP will have its fourth annual Juneteenth Peace March and Rally at 6 p.m. Friday. It starts at the Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and ends in Sullivan Park.
It is a rally for communitywide galvanization and opposition against acts of violence in our city. The names of the victims will be read as a memorial. The event is open to the public.
