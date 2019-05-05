Schools compete in math bees
CEDAR FALLS — Central Rivers Area Education Agency hosted the annual regional math bees last week in each of its three office locations.
Math bees allow sixth-graders to showcase their math skills in areas such as equations, geometry, ratios and statistics along with team problem-solving.
A total of 29 schools participated in three regional math bees. The individuals and teams that performed in the top 25 percent qualified to compete in the finals taking place on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Conference Center.
STEM night set at UNI-CUE
WATERLOO—The Society of Hispanic Engineers is hosting its “Noche de Ciencias” Science Night from 5 to 8 p.m. May 14 at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education at 800 Sycamore St.
The event encourages children to pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers and education by providing them interactive STEM workshops hosted by local professionals. It also encourages parents’ support by providing workshops in English and Spanish on scholarships, financial aid and college admission.
Students in grades five through eight and their families are welcome to attend. Parents must attend with their children.
For more information, email Kimberly Smith at SmithKimberlyM@JohnDeere.com or call 292-5062.
Bucks job fair set May 10-11
WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks will hold open interviews for summer game-day positions from 4 to 8 p.m. May 10 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road.
The Bucks are looking to fill the following positions: Ticket takers; ushers; camera operators; souvenir stand staff; concessions; cooks; box seat servers; hawkers; register operators; runners; warehouse; on-field promotions staff; press box staff; music operator; official scorer; stadium cleaning crew; cleaning crew supervisor; cleaning crew members.
The Bucks are looking for people who are reliable, hardworking and passionate about pleasing fans. If you are unable to attend the open interviews, you may fill out an application in the Bucks’ Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks’ web site (www.waterloobucks.com) and mail it in.
The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity.
Waverly Bridge closes for repairs
WAVERLY — Starting Monday, the Adams Parkway Bridge in Waverly north of Nestle’s and Waverly Utilities will be closed for repairs until June 28.
Cedar Lane will become the detour route around the bridge, which will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
If you have any question or concerns, call 352-9065.
