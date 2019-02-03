Filmmaker speaks at UNI
CEDAR FALLS – Documentary filmmaker S. Leo Chiang will visit the University of Northern Iowa from Monday to Wednesday to speak and screen two of his works.
Chiang will screen and discuss the following films:
- 7 p.m., Monday, “Out Run” (Runtime: 75 minutes), Lang Hall Auditorium.
- 7 p.m., Tuesday, “A Village Called Versailles” (Runtime: 67 minutes), Curris Business Building, John Deere Auditorium, Room 109.
He will also speak in a public lecture at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Rod Library Scholar Space, Room 301.
Chiang is an independent documentarian.
His Emmy Award-nominated film, “A Village Called Versailles,” about the rebuilding and transformation of the Vietnamese American community in post-Katrina New Orleans, picked up eight film festival awards, aired on PBS Independent Lens series and has been acquired by more than 200 libraries.
His most recent documentary, “Out Run,” which profiles the only LGBT political party in the world, premiered at the 2016 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival and won Best Best Cinematography at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information, also see sleochiang.com and commstudies.uni.edu/ clohesy-documentary-film-series.
Hy-Vee aids food banks
WEST DES MOINES — On Friday, Hy-Vee Inc. launched a campaign called “Feed the Need” to help replenish local food banks across its eight-state region.
The supermarket chain recently become aware of a major crisis food banks face — with many being extremely low on food due to an influx of additional people over the past several weeks needing assistance. In addition, food banks historically have lower donations in February than any other time of year.
Hy-Vee will hold a “Feed the Need” campaign at all of its Hy-Vee stores to help replenish local food banks. Customers can participate by simply “rounding up” their purchases to the next dollar — or a desired dollar amount — at the checkout. Hy-Vee will then match customer donations, up to $100,000, to help restock food banks.
The money raised at Hy-Vee stores will assist local food banks in their area.
Immigration to be discussed
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions study group will meet in the conference room, at the Cedar Falls Public Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After viewing a 30-minute DVD, “Refugees and Global Migration,” discussion will focus on how other countries and the U.S. are responding. Anyone interested in this topic is encouraged to attend.
The meeting was postponed from an earlier date due to the weather.
This community study group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
