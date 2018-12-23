‘Extremes’ topic of series at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Ann Henninger will talk about “Surviving at the Extremes” at Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Jan. 3.
Henninger, Wartburg College professor emeritus of biology, will lead sessions on surviving in extreme environments and surviving the influence of psychoactive drugs.
Classes continue Jan. 10, 17 and 24 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “The Vietnam War” in February, “To Your Good Health” in March and “And That Changed Everything” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee.
For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/kol
Workshop set on agritourism
WATERLOO – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Visit Iowa Farms program will hold an Agritourism Destination Safety and Health Best Practices workshop Jan. 8 at the Black Hawk County Extension Office in Waterloo.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. and the workshop will conclude by 4:15 p.m. It is free to attend but space is limited. Lunch, refreshments and course materials will be provided.
ISU Extension and Outreach experts will discuss food safety best practice topics such as food, farm and consumer, understanding legal risks in agritourism, public play area safety, pesticide safety for agritourism destinations, protecting animals and humans from biosecurity risks and farm emergency preparedness and planning.
Two participants at each workshop will be selected at random to receive a $300 stipend to use toward an agritourism-related safety improvement.
For more information visit www.visitiowafarms.org.
Register by 4 p.m. Jan. 4 by emailing visitiowafarms@iastate.edu or calling (515) 294-9483.
