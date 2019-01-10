Group to hold music meeting
CEDAR FALLS — Northeast Area Music Teachers Association (NAMTA) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
The business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a program at 10:15.
The program is titled ‘Building Collaborative Piano Skills.’ Dr. Robin Guy, University of Northern Iowa professor of piano/collaborative, will share her fondness for making music with others. What is to be gained? What is to be given?
To demonstrate and discuss collaborative skills for personal use and teaching, she will be assisted by professor Michelle Monroe, a voice instructor from UNI, and Lenore Vardi, a professional violinist and artist, to perform with her and help demonstrate various aspects of voicing, balance, listening, and artistry.
Pharmacy offers HIV screening
WATERLOO — Covenant Family Pharmacy in Waterloo is offering free HIV screenings.
The testing is performed with a single prick of the finger, and is available for individuals ages 15 and older.
Test results are available within minutes; a confirmatory test is required for any reactive result.
To make an appointment, call 272-5700.
