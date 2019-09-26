GOP women host Sen. Ernst
WATERLOO – Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at its meeting and luncheon Wednesday.
The location for the luncheon is the Lifestyle Inn (formerly Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The event begins at 11:15 a.m. and concludes at approximately 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 no later than Tuesday.
Republican Women of Black Hawk County, founded in 1938, is a nonprofit, grassroots organization, educating and empowering women for better government. RWBHC does not endorse candidates, but provides a forum for all Republican candidates and Republican elected officials.
Waverly garden cleanup planned
WAVERLY — The Annual Cleanup Day at the Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is Saturday at 9 a.m.
Volunteers will be needed to take the vegetation from the gardens and prepare for winter. The gardens are located between Fifth and Sixth avenues on Second Street S.W.
So far this year, the gardens have produced more than 7,600 pounds, and are still harvesting.
UNI ranks 2nd in new report
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa maintained its rank as the second best regional public university in the “Best Regional Universities (Midwest)” category for the 18th consecutive year in the recently released 2020 U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2020” report.
Overall, UNI improved to No. 20 in the Midwest regional rankings, and it was the highest ranked master’s institution in the Midwest.
Since 2008, UNI has never ranked lower than No. 3 in the category.
AMVETS host Oktoberfest
CEDAR FALLS — AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., will host an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 5.
Serving starts at 3:30 p.m. The menu includes real German bratwurst, German potato salad, American potato salad, closelaw, “Joe’s coleslaw,” potato chips and desserts.
Cost is $10 per meal.
