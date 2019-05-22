Waterloo library to close Sundays
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is closed Sundays beginning this Sunday. Sunday hours will resume Sept. 8.
The library is closed Monday for Memorial Day, and will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
AMVETS plan memorial event
CEDAR FALLS — The Iversen AMVETS Post 49 has scheduled a Memorial Day ceremony.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m., at $10 per person.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Special guests will be Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Rep. Bob Kressig and Mayor Jim Brown of Cedar Falls.
Memorial Day service slated
BRANDON — Bear Creek Church Memorial Day services are planned for 9 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, 5177 26th Ave., south of Brandon.
The names of veterans buried there will be read.
Coffee, juice and rolls will be available at the church from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Farmers market features plants
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will host “Beautify with Plants” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
There will be annual, vegetable and flowering plants, along with hanging baskets.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, there will be seasonal produce, baked goods, jams and jelly, eggs and noodles.
The market takes place every Saturday through October.
Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Washington Street south to Williston Avenue, Kimball Avenue east to West 11th Street.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Memorial Day events planned
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will host Memorial Day activities Monday.
Wreath ceremonies will start at 8:15 a.m. at Depot Park, 8:45 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery and 9 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, with special honors for law enforcement.
There will be a breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to noon at the Parkersburg Veterans Memorial Building. Adults are $8, and children younger than 12 will be $3.
Wartburg names student speaker
WAVERLY — Abby Klug of Cedar Falls will deliver the student address at the Wartburg College Commencement on Sunday.
Wartburg President Darrel Colson chose Klug, who’s majoring in English and history, to give the remarks on behalf of the class of 2019 at the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.
Klug is a Regents Scholar and will graduate summa cum laude. At Wartburg, Klug has served as a student manager for the Writing, Reading, Speaking Lab in the Pathways Center and was a member of Homecoming and Dance Marathon executive committees. As a second-year student, she conducted literary research on the “Faerie Queen” at the Newberry Library in Chicago. This was also the topic of her senior English capstone project. During the summer of 2018, she held an internship at the Grout Museum District in Waterloo.
Klug was a student ambassador, serving as 2018-19 president, and a four-year football and basketball cheerleader. She traveled to Greece and Costa Rica for May term study and led a service trip to New Orleans. Klug also was a member of the 2018 Homecoming court.
Following graduation, Klug plans to attend Western Illinois University to pursue a master’s degree in museum studies and eventually a Ph.D. in English or history. She is the daughter of Randy and Frances Klug.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.