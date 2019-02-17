Waterloo school conferences reset
WATERLOO — Last week’s parent teacher conferences for all schools in the Waterloo Community Schools have been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The conferences were rescheduled due to weather conditions.
Sexual assault is project focus
CEDAR FALLS — In an effort to prevent sexual assault, a group of University of Northern Iowa sophomores is offering active bystander training to businesses on College Hill.
The training, part of the group’s sophomore service learning project in the university honors program, will begin Sunday and already includes prominent, popular student destinations, such as Little Bigs, Social House and The Other Place. The training will give employees skills that can diffuse a situation and potentially stop a sexual assault, organizers say. Students will also share statistics on sexual assault and explain resources available to survivors. After completing the training, participating bars will be given a sticker to hang in their window. The students are partnering with The Riverview Center, a regional agency providing sexual assault services in Northeast Iowa, to offer the training.
Businesses that want to participate can contact Jordan Weber, the student project lead, at jweber@uni.edu or (553) 608-6312.
Wartburg offers help with taxes
WAVERLY — Accounting students at Wartburg College will offer the community free income tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Students will assist in the preparation of tax returns from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 19 through April 15 in Whitehouse Business Center Room 101 on the east side of campus.
The service will not be available on March 5 and March 7 due to the college’s winter break. No appointment is necessary. The VITA program, established by the Internal Revenue Service, was designed to offer free tax services to individuals making less than $55,000 annually. The service is available to students and community members.
Those using this service need to bring all of their tax documents for 2018, a copy of their 2017 returns (if applicable), a photo ID for the primary and secondary taxpayers and Social Security cards for every person who will be listed on the return.
This service is offered in partnership with the Iowa Center for Economic Success.
For more information, contact Eric Sommermeyer, Wartburg assistant professor of accounting and CPA, at 352-8419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.