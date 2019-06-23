Program names
guest speakers
WATERLOO -- Guests have been announced for the latest episode of the city of Waterloo's current affairs program, "Heart for the City."
The monthly Waterloo Public Access TV program hosted by Mayor Quentin Hart will feature: Cary Darrah, CEO of Grow Cedar Valley; Geof Grimes, president and Michelle Temeyer, executive director of the Waterloo Community Foundation; and Deborah Berry, president of KBBG 88.1 FM Radio.
This episode airs on WGAT 15 or 79.2 Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30, 8:30 and 11:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. Past episodes can be accessed on YouTube with links provided at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Deadlines set
to open enroll
WATERLOO -- Open enrollment applications will be available July 1 for parents, guardians or legal custodians residing in an Iowa district who wish to apply for student enrollment into another Iowa school district for the 2020-2021 school year. The deadline for filing an application for the 2020-2021 school year is March 1, with the exception of kindergarten students and good cause exceptions, for which the deadline is Sept. 1, 2020.
Parents and guardians need to be aware of possible loss of athletic eligibility for open enrollment students. Transportation to and from the new district is the responsibility of the parent, however assistance will be provided to students who qualify.
Waterloo district approvals are limited by its diversity plan guidelines. Applications will be available in the School and Community Relations office at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. and online at http://www.waterlooschools.org/enrolling-my-child/. For more information, call 433-1804.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.