Political lecture set at UNI
CEDAR FALLS — On Thursday the American Democracy Project will sponsor a lecture titled “Trumping Democracy or Democracy’s Trump Card? What Donald Trump Teaches Us About American Democracy.”
The lecture, which will include time for Q&A, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Scholar Space (Room 301) of the University of Northern Iowa’s Rod Library. Refreshments will be provided.
The lecture, part of ADP’s “Is This Normal?” series, will be delivered by Kirby Goidel, professor of communication and director of the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University. Goidel is the author of dozens of scholarly articles examining media, public opinion and public policy.
His work has examined public opinion, media coverage and policy on issues ranging from campaign finance laws to health care.
Documentary at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Flash Films will premiere the documentary “Grant Price: Setting the Standard” at 3 p.m. Thursday in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium. Admission is free.
The 15-minute film showcases the legacy Grant Price left on journalism in Iowa and across the nation. Price led the industry of broadcast journalism in its transition from radio to television. Price began his career at WMT-TV in Cedar Rapids, now KGAN, and spent 20 years as news director at KWWL. Civically, he helped put cameras in Iowa courtrooms and fought for First Amendment rights.
Price served as a mentor to countless broadcast journalists. After retiring from the newsroom, he taught and advised in the communication arts department at Wartburg College and assisted in the founding of the Archives of Iowa Broadcasting. Price died in 2008.
Production of the film is the final project for fourth-year students graduating from the department of journalism and communication at Wartburg College. Flash Films consists of Madison Bloker, project manager; Ian Coon, writer/producer; Katie Kreis, digital producer; Anh Le, videographer; Jon Mohwinkle, videographer; Robby Newell, film editor/assistant videographer; and Kailee O’Brien, graphic designer.
AEA staged Battle of Books
CEDAR FALLS — More than 600 elementary and middle school students competed in the Battle of the Books Thursday and Friday at Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s conference center, 1521 Technology Parkway.
The annual event is a collaborative reading competition designed to enhance student commitment, team building and reading comprehension in a fun, informative manner. Teams of up to six students read from a pre-selected list of books and the competition includes both written and oral responses.
Over the course of the two days, 52 teams from school districts across the region participated in the event, with elementary students on Thursday and middle school students on Friday. Each winning team had lunch with a special guest, author Sarah Prineas.
UNI student leaders honored
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will host the Student Leadership Awards at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Maucker Union’s Old Central Ballroom. The ceremony recognizes outstanding student leadership through a series of awards presented to students and student organizations.
Several awards are presented in various categories, including three awards from the Office of the Dean of Students: the Lux Service Award, given to graduating senior students to acknowledge their outstanding involvement and lasting legacy; Outstanding Student Leader Award, recognizing students that have demonstrated dedications and leadership in one or more campus activities; and Servant Leadership Award; presented to students who strive to serve others before themselves and promote the common good.
Other awards include the UNI CARE (Creating a Responsible Environment) Award, Northern Iowa Student Government Above and Beyond Awards, Student Organization Awards, Drake Martin Gold Star Awards, Dr. Sue Follon Scholarship for Women in Leadership and Dr. Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete Award. Recipients of Student Leadership Awards were chosen from nominated students or student organizations throughout January and February.
UNI to hold Musicmania
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Community Music School will present Camp Musicmania 2019 June 24-28 at the UNI School of Music in Russell Hall on the UNI campus. Camp Musicmania is a multifaceted fine arts camp with the primary purpose of engaging campers in the excitement of exploring music, drama and art.
This year’s camp theme focuses on everything kids love about going to summer camp: singing around the campfire, crafts and art projects, outdoor musical adventures and learning new musical instruments are activities scheduled for the week. Campers will be divided into two age divisions with age-appropriate activities.
Younger age division (grades 1-3, fall 2019) classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. daily. Cost is $135 per student. Activities include singing, dancing, piano, Orff instruments (xylophones) and art. Children will be showcase these activities at the camp performance on the camp’s final Friday.
Older age division (grades 4-9, fall 2019) classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily. Cost is $165 per student. Activities include singing, improvisation, drumming, art, exploring a variety of musical instruments and rehearsals for the musical, “Summer Camp: A Musical Caper About Finding a Place to Belong.”
The cost for each age division includes a camp t-shirt and daily snacks. All campers should bring a sack lunch. Registration deadline is May 10 or when class limits are reached. Early enrollment is strongly encouraged.
Registration is available at cms.uni.edu/camp-musicmania. For more registration information, contact Heather Hamilton, director of the UNI Community Music School, at (319) 273-2142 or heather.hamilton@uni.edu.
Businesses aid Boys, Girls Clubs
WATERLOO — Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry and Oakridge Realtors presented the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley with a donation of $4,016.25 last week.
The check presentation concluded the second season of the Points for a Purpose Campaign, an effort ran in conjunction with Cruisin’ KCFI radio’s (1250 AM and 105.1 FM) play-by-play broadcasts and coverage of Cedar Falls High School athletics during the 2018-19 sports season.
Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry and Oakridge Realtors sponsored this year’s campaign and pledged to collectively donate $1.25 for every point the Cedar Falls Tigers scored in varsity football, girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball during the 2018-19 campaign.
Agent Orange meeting set
WAVERLY — The Bremer County Commission on Veterans Affairs will hold an Agent Orange and toxic exposure town hall meeting to educate and raise awareness of the lasting effects to veterans and their families.
The event will be held in two sessions at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.
This event is open to all area veterans and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.