Grow CV event
set at the Isle
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host Business After Hours at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle Casino Blvd. in Waterloo. The event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Business After Hours is an opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn about the sponsoring business while socializing with complimentary hors d'oeuvres.
There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Premier sponsors for this event are The Accel Group and ACES. For more information or to register, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 232-1156.
Food drive set at
farmer's market
WATERLOO -- The farmers market food drive for Hunger Action Month continues from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in downtown Waterloo at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.
Canned goods, whole grains, 100% fruit juice, shelf-stable milk and other non-perishable donations will be accepted at the market. All donations will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Market items will include fresh produce, coffee, baked goods, arts/crafts, local honey, pizza and more. Vendors accept a variety of payments, including cash, debit, credit, EBT and Double Up Food Bucks
Market sponsors include Experience Waterloo, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Dr. Jeffrey A. Clark, Community Bank & Trust, The Sinnott Agency, VGM and Cedar Valley Makers.
Thomas to speak
at annual event
CEDAR FALLS -- On Oct. 22, the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women's organization will host Aaron Thomas as the featured speaker for their 14th Annual Salute to Women event.
Thomas will present "Opportunities and Platforms: Overcoming Adversity," a challenge to look at life, family and jobs for maximizing circumstances.
The Salute to Women event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Diamond Event Center, with networking and shopping. A sit-down dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. with Thomas' presentation at 7 p.m. The Woman of the Year award will be presented. Nominations are being accepted until Sept. 23.
Advance registration is $35. Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships for non-traditional students. RSVP to LuAnn Ray, treasurer, Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women, luannr@firstiowa.bank.
