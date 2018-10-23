CEDAR FALLS — Live2Lead will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, with doors open at 8 a.m. for registration.
The worldwide leadership simulcast event will be hosted by ActionCOACH Mind Links. Tickets are $97 per person, and group discount tickets are available for purchase online at L2LCedarValley.com.
Speakers include John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, best-selling author and coach; Tyler Perry, filmmaker, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Carly Fiorina, founder and chairman of Unlocking Potential; Daniel Pink, best-selling author; and Debra Searle, professional adventurer and serial entrepreneur.
The event is presented by Heather Marquez and John Maxwell, team-certified member and executive director. For more information, call Marquez at (563) 260-1530, go to www.L2LCedarValley.com or email heathermarquez@actioncoach.com.
Drug take back set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Police Department will participate in a national effort to remove potentially dangerous drugs from the nation’s medicine cabinets.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, citizens can anonymously surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications at the Cedar Falls Police Department, 220 Clay St.
Liquids, needles or sharps will not be accepted.
Cedar Falls citizens who are homebound can have their unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs picked up by a uniformed Cedar Falls police officer during this event by calling 273-8612 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.
There also is a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of the police department, where citizens can drop off drugs around the clock, 365 days a year.
All drugs collected by the police department will be destroyed by law enforcement officers.
Last College Hill market slated
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market will wrap up the season from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
There will be homemade craft items, homemade jelly, honey and maple syrup, as well as pumpkins, gourds and other seasonal produce.
Weekly events set at VFW post
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 will serve garlic chicken, dinner roll, fruit salad and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Free pool games are Wednesday. Bingo will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday will be the Halloween party with costume contest, snacks, drink specials and karaoke beginning at 8 p.m.
Saturday is another Hawkeye game with shot specials and snacks.
On Sunday, the pepper tournament will be from 2 to 4 p.m.
Estate planning event scheduled
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Women, Land and Legacy chapter will host an informational presentation “Estate and Transition Planning: Top 10 Decisions You Need to Make” from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Heartland Acres Event Center.
Presenter Melissa O’Rourke, attorney, and farm and agribusiness management specialist for ISU Extension and Outreach, will walk attendees through basic wills, power of attorney, health care directives, how to build a team of professionals and more.
This event is free and open to the public; women are strongly encouraged to attend. Women, Land & Legacy participants should arrive at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments, with an introduction to the program starting at 5:45 p.m. To register, email wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com or call 334-7161.
Spa to close for construction
WATERLOO — Dr. Richard Mauer, ophthalmologist, owner and CEO of Mauer Eye Center has announced he and his wife, Dr. Rene Mauer, will join their two medical practices into one location next spring.
Rene Mauer will bring her periodontal practice, Mauer Implant Dentistry, into the established 25,000-square-foot Mauer Eye Center at 2515 Cyclone Dr.
Planning and reconstruction is underway at d’vine Medical Spa and will be closed for an undetermined period of time to accommodate the transition.
