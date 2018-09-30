GOP to hold Lincoln Dinner
WATERLOO — The Republicans of Black Hawk County is hosting its annual fundraising event, the Lincoln Dinner on Oct. 7 at the Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St.
Social times begins at 4:30 p.m. with the dinner at 5 p.m.
Confirmed speakers and guests include Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of State Paul Pate, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, State Auditor Mary Mosiman, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, Reps. Walt Rogers, Dean Fisher and Sandy Salmon, along with County Treasurer Rita Schmidt and Board of Supervisors candidate and Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.
Reserve tickets by calling 233-2183 or go to www.blackhawkgop.com.
Hops for Hospice at Allen College
WATERLOO – More than 20 craft beers, appetizers and entertainment by the Brazilian 2wins will be featured at Hops for Hospice with proceeds benefiting UnityPoint Hospice.
The second annual event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 inside Winter Hall at Allen College. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased through the Allen Foundation by calling 235-3960. At the inaugural event last year, more than 200 attendees raised a total of $41,000.
All money raised will be used toward the construction of the Samantha Weber Memorial Hospice Suite at Allen Hospital. Weber died last year and is remembered for serving patients with caring arms and a bright smile during her time as a hospice nurse.
Waterloo sets trick or treat
WATERLOO — Halloween Trick or Treat hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The motoring public is asked to drive with caution due to increased pedestrian activity.
Food Bank gets Variety grant
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has received a $3,500 grant from Variety, the children’s charity, to fund the BackPack program, one of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s eight programs.
Last year, the BackPack program delivered more than 125,000 bags of food, totaling 243,207 meals, to children in more than 100 schools in 16 Northeast Iowa counties.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 6.7 million meals within a 16-county service area.
Tour de’Loo set Thursday
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo will host Tour de’Loo, the annual fall tour of new businesses and building rehabilitation in progress, Thursday.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and is a self-guided tour through downtown ending at Locals for a social and prize drawing at 9 p.m. Dolly’s Party Bus will be making loops to help get attendees to the locations.
Tour stops include Trademark Press, Family and Children’s Council, Pretty Good Co., Grand Crossing II, Sidecar Coffee Roasters, Epic Finds, Boujee Berries, Absolute Cabinets, the Webberking Building on Mulberry, Rockets Bakery, Try Pie, 515 E Third and Locals.
Tickets are available at the Main Street Waterloo office, $8 in advance, $10 the day of, or a group package of 10 tickets for $50. Visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org for details. Sponsors include JSA Development, Nagle Signs, Invision Architects, Strategic Imaging and Dolly’s Party Bus.
