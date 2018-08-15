Woman wins
fair honors
DES MOINES — Michelle Westphal of Waterloo won first place overall and a share of the reserve sweepstakes award in the Canned Preserves competition, judged Aug. 7 prior to the start of the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Westphal also won first place overall in the C & H Canned Conserves competition, judged Aug. 8 prior to the start of the 2018 Iowa State Fair. Entries were judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and food safety.
Westphal won first place overall in the C & H Canned Jellies competition as well, judged Aug. 8 prior to the start of the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
School buildings
to close Aug. 20
WATERLOO — All Waterloo Schools buildings and offices will be closed Monday from 8 a.m. to noon due to district meetings.
The Education Service Center will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Offices will return to normal working hours Tuesday.
Teacher to speak
Y offers after-school program
WATERLOO -- The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County is offering after-school programs to school-aged children throughout the Cedar Valley.
The Y’s programs offer activities in a caring and safe environment during the critical hours before and after school. “Many kids are unsupervised between 3 and 6 p.m., an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Angie Widner, CEO of the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County. “Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are engaged in continued learning and meaningful activities that can inspire them.”
Financial assistance is available to those in need, to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y. DHS funding is also accepted.
To learn more, or register for the program, visit www.blackhawkymca.org.
