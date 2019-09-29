Youth Art team
shows of work
WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Center for the Arts Phelps Youth Pavilion is showcasing nine years of Youth Art Team's community art through an interactive exhibit opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The exhibit will be in the McElroy Junior Art Gallery and on display through January. The public is invited to attend the opening.
The exhibit will recognize Youth Art Team's past work including the Peacock Mural on the Kistner Building. There will be an interactive include a climbing wall for kids. Young participants can experiment with different wing combinations on models of the wooden butterflies built by Youth Art Team in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Ernst to speak
to GOP Women
WATERLOO – Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at its meeting and luncheon Friday. An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect date for event.
The location for the luncheon is the Lifestyle Inn (formerly Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The event begins at 11:15 a.m. and concludes at approximately 1 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 no later than Tuesday.
Republican Women of Black Hawk County, founded in 1938, is a nonprofit, grassroots organization, educating and empowering women for better government. RWBHC does not endorse candidates, but provides a forum for all Republican candidates and Republican elected officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.