Waterloo market set for Saturday
WATERLOO — Saturday is Vendor Appreciation Day at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market at the Riverloop Expo Plaza between 8 a.m to noon.
Redeem Senior and WIC farmers market vouchers by Oct. 26.
Pack the bus drive underway
WATERLOO — The American Cancer Society volunteer coordinator for Pack the Bus, Candy Nardini, along with Cedar Valley Hy-Vees are collecting donations for the Russell and Ann Gerdin American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Iowa City through Oct. 27.
For the month of October schools, businesses, Hy-Vee shoppers, churches and Relay For Life teams have been collecting products the Hope Lodge staff, cancer patients and their caregivers use while staying free at the lodge for outpatient cancer treatment.
Donate goods, such as garbage bags, cleaners, gift cards, paper products, non-perishable food items and laundry cleaners to any Waterloo/Cedar Falls Hy-Vee through Oct. 27.
For donation pickup or any questions, call Nardini at 269-0405.
Steyer to visit Cedar Valley
WATERLOO — Billionaire, former hedge fund executive and presidential candidate Tom Steyer will visit the Cedar Valley on Monday.
At 10:15 a.m. he will be in Maucker Union’s Presidential Room on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls and at 11:50 a.m. will host a meet and greet with Black Hawk County Democrats at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
Road to close for repairs
CEDAR FALLS — The intersection at Greenhill Road and University Avenue will be closed for repairs for two weeks beginning Monday.
Traffic will use West Viking Road and Union Road as well as West 27th Street.
Atlanta mayor to visit Waterloo
WATERLOO — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms will travel to Waterloo to campaign for presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
She will be at 10 W. Fourth St. for Biden’s office opening at 2 p.m. Sunday, and also will make stops in Ames, West Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.
Farmers market set for Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have its October Customer Appreciation Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the market at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
There will be free doughnut holes, coffee and lemonade while supplies last.
The last market of the season is Oct. 26.
