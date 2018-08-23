Subscribe for 33¢ / day
University Avenue map

Traffic switches on University

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning as early as Friday, eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted into the outside lanes of University Avenue.

Traffic exiting via the northbound Iowa Highway 58 exit ramp will only be permitted to travel east onto University Avenue.

Similarly, traffic exiting via the southbound Highway 58 exit ramp will only be permitted to travel west onto University Avenue. All ramps will be open during this stage of construction.

The traffic control for this stage of construction will be in effect for the remainder of the project — eight to 10 weeks.

Melons available at Kimball market

WATERLOO — Neal Beck, the “Melon Guy,” from Fairbank, will be at the Kimball Ridge Family Market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

Cantaloupe and watermelon will be available while supplies last.

Complimentary beverages and bakery samples will be available for shoppers, along with a full array of vegetables, baked goods, apples, free-range eggs, homemade noodles and locally grown beef.

