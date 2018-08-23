Traffic switches on University
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning as early as Friday, eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted into the outside lanes of University Avenue.
Traffic exiting via the northbound Iowa Highway 58 exit ramp will only be permitted to travel east onto University Avenue.
Similarly, traffic exiting via the southbound Highway 58 exit ramp will only be permitted to travel west onto University Avenue. All ramps will be open during this stage of construction.
The traffic control for this stage of construction will be in effect for the remainder of the project — eight to 10 weeks.
Melons available at Kimball market
WATERLOO — Neal Beck, the “Melon Guy,” from Fairbank, will be at the Kimball Ridge Family Market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Cantaloupe and watermelon will be available while supplies last.
Complimentary beverages and bakery samples will be available for shoppers, along with a full array of vegetables, baked goods, apples, free-range eggs, homemade noodles and locally grown beef.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.