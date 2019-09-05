Construction to begin at library
WATERLOO — A construction project on the Waterloo Public Library’s front steps is scheduled to begin Monday.
The project, which is expected to take two to three months, will remove the existing front entrance steps and replace them with a narrower staircase equipped with heating cables to melt snow and ice.
During construction, the steps and ramp leading to the library’s front door as well as the library’s book drop will be inaccessible.
The library will remain open during construction. A temporary entrance will be located in the library’s courtyard. Additionally, two temporary book drops will be placed near the courtyard for patrons to return their materials after hours.
As a courtesy, library users will not be charged overdue fines for materials that are due Monday through Dec. 31 (charges for damaged and lost items are not included).
Appreciation day set at market
WATERLOO — The Urban Farmers Market will have a customer appreciation day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.
A food drive also is planned for Hunger Action Month; canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted at the market at 460 Jefferson St. All donations will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tax credits to be discussed
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission will host presentations in October to discuss historic tax credit programs and its preservation efforts.
Andrew Bell of AHTS Architects will discuss state and federal tax credit programs available for rehabilitating historic properties at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Waterloo Public Library.
The commission will discuss lost Waterloo history at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the library. The presentation will show some historic buildings lost over the years and talk about ideas to save ones still here.
The commission also will provide updates on its projects.
Rail Trail to close for work
WAVERLY — The Waverly Rail Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Sept. 12.
Volunteers from the 2019 WSR United Way Day of Caring will be sealing the bridges on the trail.
Maintenance and volunteer vehicles will be on the trail during this time. People should obey “closed” signs and barricades.
UNI-Dome to host band event
CEDAR FALLS — More than 25 high school marching bands will be at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the Bands of America Iowa Regional Championship on Sept. 28.
The participating marching bands will perform in a preliminary competition with 10 bands advancing to the evening finals. This will the first Bands of America competition held in Iowa and more than 8,000 people are anticipated for this one-day event. A preliminary schedule for the day will be updated at musicforall.org. Spectators are welcome to attend. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://marching. musicforall.org/schedule/.
Laura Bush tickets available
CEDAR FALLS — Tickets to hear a former first lady speak at the University of Northern Iowa will be available to the general public on Monday.
Laura Bush will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Bush’s visit is part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series.
Tickets are currently available to UNI students through Wednesday, and available to UNI faculty and staff beginning Thursday and Friday. They will be available to the general public beginning Monday.
The tickets are free but required, since the event is reserved seating only and involves extra security measures, according to a release from UNI’s University Relations.
Tickets can be picked up at any UNItix location from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 273-4849.
Bush’s lecture is expected to discuss her advocacy for literacy, education and women’s rights, including advancing literacy education as first lady from 2001 through 2009, according to UNI’s release. She currently chairs the Woman’s Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas.
Give A Hoot events planned
WAVERLY — Hooters Girls including Miss Hooters International Briana Smith will travel to Waverly for the 11th annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament and LAGSRIDE bicycle ride in September.
The Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend is set for Sept. 12 through 14. The events are in memory of the late Dave “Lags” Lageschulte, Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native and long-time supporter of Self-Help International.
The Lags Memorial Golf Tournament, a two-person best shot format, will be Sept. 13 at Prairie Links Golf Course. The day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, raffle prizes and games, followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The post-golf party is open to the public at Joe’s Knight Hawk.
The third annual LAGSRIDE poker bicycle ride will take place Sept. 14. Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill. The ride starts at 10 a.m., and it will follow a trail up to Denver, and back down to Waverly. Registration is $20 before the week of the event and $25 the week of the event.
Self-Help International offers long-term solutions for helping families, especially women and children, get out of poverty through education and training in both farming and micro-credit, clean water projects and children’s feeding programs.
