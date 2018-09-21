Market plans
appreciation day
WATERLOO -- Customer Appreciation Day at the Urban Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza downtown.
People can stop by the Information Booth for a special treat, sponsored by Laughing Tree. The UNI Local Food Program will have information about the upcoming Farm Crawl event.
Borlaug farm
open Saturday
CRESCO -- The Norman Borlaug Heritage Foundation will host a Borlaug barn dedication event Saturday at 19518 200th St.
the barn will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and there will be tours, draft horse plowing demonstrations, live music and wagon rides from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A dedication ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
Borlaug, a Cresco native, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970.
HCC launches
driver’s program
WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is launching a new driver’s education program to help beginning drivers develop the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to become safe, responsible drivers.
The program will provide 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction. Students must be at least 14 years old and obtain a learner’s permit prior to enrolling. Students are not required to have any driving practice before coming to class.
Classes begin Oct. 8, and will be held in Buchanan Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road. Driving times are flexible and will be coordinated with students and the instructor.
This program meets the requirement of the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicles Division (DMV) for teenagers to obtain the graduated driver's license (GDL).
For more information or to register, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/drivers-education or call 296-4290.
