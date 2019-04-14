{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Schools

closed Friday

WATERLOO — All Waterloo schools and offices will be closed Friday. Students and staff will return to a normal schedule Monday, April 22.

Caregiver event

planned May 22

WATERLOO – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Caregiver Conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 22 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The conference will feature information about Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s caregiver program, a Tai Chi demonstration, local vendors and a presentation from caregiver advocate Karen Bergan titled, “Taking Care of You.” All caregivers of older individuals are welcome.

For more information or to register, call Anne Marie Kofta at 287-1166 or email akofta@nei3a.org.

Street closure

set for repairs

WATERLOO -- Beginning at 7 a.m. April 22, the 200 block of Alice Avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer line repairs. The closure is expected to last until digging has been completed.

Questions may be directed to Waste Management Services, 291-4553.

GOP meeting

reset April 25

WATERLOO --  The central committee meeting of Republicans of Black Hawk Count meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. April 25 at Upper Iowa University, 3563 University Ave. The meeting is open to central committee members and registered Republicans.

The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots-driven vehicle to elect Republicans who have won their primaries. mFor more information, go to www.blackhawkgop.com.

