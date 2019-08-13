Bucks 'Pink Out'
raises $2,000
WATERLOO -- Women who cannot afford the cost of a mammogram will have some help paying for the screening thanks to baseball fans who bought a special Pink Out jersey at the Waterloo Bucks game July 27.
The special jersey auction at the game raised more than $2,000 for the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, directed to the Women’s First Fund. The fund provides money to assist with or cover the cost of a mammogram for women who cannot afford the test. The Women’s First Fund also supports screening programs such as MercyOne’s upcoming Free Mammo Night events.
MercyOne hosts
'Mammo Nights'
WATERLOO -- MercyOne is providing three upcoming opportunities for women to receive free mammograms.
The free "Mammo Nights" will take place Aug. 22 at Oelwein Medical Center, Oct. 24 at Waterloo Medical Center and Nov. 7 at Cedar Falls Medical Center.
The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammograms.
Appointments are available from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Oelwein and Cedar Falls events and from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Waterloo event. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request.
The event is financially supported by the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Health Department's Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.
Call (319) 292-2225 to schedule an appointment.
