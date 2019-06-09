WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Soccer Club presented a $2,500 check to the Community Coordinator for Aplington/Parkersburg recreational soccer. The money will go to enhance the soccer fields at the All Play Ballpark in Parkersburg.
“AP is one of many communities that run fantastic recreational soccer programs for the Cedar Valley Soccer Club. It’s important that our communities know that when it comes to improving or enhancing a child’s overall soccer experience, CVSC will provide whatever support we can,” said Chris Worthley, director of soccer operations.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information on the Cedar Valley Soccer Club, or to register your child to play soccer, visit www.cedarvalleysoccerclub.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.