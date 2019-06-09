{{featured_button_text}}
fields donation

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Soccer Club presented a $2,500 check to the Community Coordinator for Aplington/Parkersburg recreational soccer. The money will go to enhance the soccer fields at the All Play Ballpark in Parkersburg.

“AP is one of many communities that run fantastic recreational soccer programs for the Cedar Valley Soccer Club. It’s important that our communities know that when it comes to improving or enhancing a child’s overall soccer experience, CVSC will provide whatever support we can,” said Chris Worthley, director of soccer operations.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information on the Cedar Valley Soccer Club, or to register your child to play soccer, visit www.cedarvalleysoccerclub.org

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments