Group to host whistleblower
WATERLOO — Former Department of Homeland Security official and whistleblower Philip Haney is speak in Waterloo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
He is coming at the invitation of the Cedar Valley Patriots for Christ group.
Haney is the author with Art Moore of “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad” and a frequent contributor to Breitbart who occasionally appears on Fox News programs touted as a “DHS whistleblower.”
Student is bee semifinalist
WATERLOO — Orange Elementary fifth-grade student Logan McGilligan was notified by the National Geographic Society that he is a semifinalist and will compete in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Iowa State Competition March 29 at the University of Northern Iowa.
This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 31st year. GeoBees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout the state to determine each school champion. School champions then took an online qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. The National Geographic Society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the state GeoBees.
