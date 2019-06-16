{{featured_button_text}}
Workers were completing the fire engine bay at the new Public Safety Building Tuesday.

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

CF Public Safety open house set

CEDAR FALLS — In celebration of the new Cedar Falls public safety building at 4600 S. Main St., the department will host an open house for the public from 4 to 7 p.m. June 24.

The event will include a ribbon cutting presented by Grow Cedar Valley at 4:15 p.m.

The new building was funded by a capital improvement savings account and will house both police and fire operations. It will feature improved office space, training room and better equipment access for the public safety team.

The location of the building will also help decrease response times for the department.

“We’ve got Greenhill Road that will allow us to quickly respond to several parts of the community, and we are also close to Highway 58,” said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

The public is invited to tour the facility during the open house and learn more about how it will help improve security in Cedar Falls.

“Together, with fire and police under one roof, we can increase the efficiency of the department and safety in our community,” said Police Chief Jeff Olson.

Ridgeway-Prospect to close for repairs

WATERLOO — The busy crossing of Ridgeway Avenue and Prospect Boulevard is expected to shut down this week for a sanitary sewer main repair.

Construction contractors are scheduled to close the intersection Tuesday, weather permitting, to begin working on the project, which is expected to take two weeks.

A signed detour will be in place.

Westbound Ridgeway traffic will be directed south on Kimball Avenue, turning west on San Marnan Drive and back north on Ansborough Avenue. The detour is reversed for eastbound Ridgeway traffic.

A sign will be placed at West Fourth Street and Prospect advising the four-way stop intersection at Ridgeway and West Fourth is closed.

Cedar Falls holds picnic for veterans

CEDAR FALLS — A veterans cook-out will be held at Veteran Memorial Park in Cedar Falls starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The evening picnic, put on by Kevin Dill, is for veterans who work during the day.

This is the first of several picnics held throughout the summer for veterans in Cedar Falls.

The picnic will continue through the summer and into the fall, depending on how man people come out.

All veterans are invited.

CF school bond opponents to meet

CEDAR FALLS — Citizens of Cedar Falls opposed to the upcoming Cedar Falls High School bond vote will hold a campaign meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

An organizer, Cathy Pingel, said information about the cost of the bond vote to taxpayers will be present.

The event will be open to those who are intending to vote no at the June 25 vote.

