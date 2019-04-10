CF garbage
CEDAR FALLS -- On Friday, April 19, Cedar Falls city offices will be closed. Residents whose garbage collection day is Friday should place their refuse at their collection point by 7 a.m. Thursday, April 18.
Thursday refuse collection will remain the same. The Recycling Center and Transfer Station will also be closed.
The Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be open on Saturday, April 20.
If you have any questions please call the Public Works Department at 273-8629.
Volunteering
workshop set
WATERLOO --- The University of Northern Iowa’s Educational Opportunity Center in collaboration with the YWCA of Black Hawk County, will be holding a workshop on service learning: Importance of Volunteering for Prospective College Students.
The workshop will be held at the UNI Center for Urban Education (UNI-CUE) on April 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in room 3. Carole Gustafson, director of Cedar Valley’s Promise, will give a presentation on the importance and benefits of community service, where to find opportunities in the community and the long term benefits of volunteering.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
Baccalaureate
service planned
WATERLOO -- High school and college graduates are invited to attend a communitywide baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church on June 2 at 5 p.m.
African-American students who are from the Cedar Valley area and graduated in August 2018 through May 2019 are encouraged to participate. Registration deadline is May 15. A coalition of African-American churches in the Cedar Valley is the sponsor of this event.
The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the African-Americans’ long-standing tradition of recognizing our students’ accomplishments. For more information, contact Miriam Tyson at 291-7698, mtexcellence12@gmail.com.
