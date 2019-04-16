Library closed Easter Sunday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Sunday for Easter.
The library will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Monday.
Medicare topic at MercyOne
WATERLOO — RSVP and Covenant Medical Center are offering a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar from 5 to 6 p.m. May 1 at MercyOne, 3421 W. Ninth St., Room 2.
The free seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age, anyone on Medicare who would like to understand it better, family members as well as any interested community members.
The presentation is given by a trained volunteer. It will address Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Benefit as well as supplemental insurance. All volunteers are trained by Iowa’s Insurance Division.
Register by calling RSVP at 272-2250 and leave name, number and a message.
CF schools holds high school tour
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community School District will host an informational session and tour of Cedar Falls High School, 1015 S. Division St., beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria.
The event will include a presentation on the process, information on the school’s current facilities, district enrollment projections and the Board of Education’s efforts to address the needs to date. Attendees can ask questions and provide feedback. It will be the third informational session since February.
Tours of the high school will be offered following the presentation.
UNI offers online master’s in ed
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is accepting applications now through May 15 for two Master of Arts in Education degree programs, early childhood education and elementary education.
The early childhood education program begins in June. The elementary education program begins in August.
For more information about the master’s degree programs and additional offerings available through UNI Continuing and Distance Education, visit distance.uni.edu or call 273-2504 or 800-772-1746.
Boat registrations due by April 30
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Recorder Sandie Smith is reminding boat owners all boat registrations need to be renewed by April 30.
After April 30, customers can still renew their registrations but will also pay an additional $5 penalty. Office hours in the Black Hawk County Courthouse are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
