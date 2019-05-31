Church service honors grads
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St., and there will be a rehearsal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
An incorrect date was printed earlier.
The service will honor African American high school and college graduates from the Cedar Valley and will feature music and speeches, moderated by Gloria Kirkland-Holmes. Speakers will be Consuela Cooper, Mendoor Smith and Emma Edgar-Schwebach.
Cooper, a Waterloo native, is the senior associate director of recruitment at Iowa State University. A graduate of Waterloo East High School, she received her master’s degree in post-secondary education from the University of Northern Iowa and a doctorate in educational leadership, policy and change from Walden University.
Edgar-Schwebach graduated from Valley Lutheran High School. She is the daughter of Karen Edgar and Douglas Schwebach. She plans to study police science at Hawkeye Community College and UNI.
Smith received a bachelor’s degree from UNI and a master’s in business administration from Upper Iowa University. He is now pursuing a doctorate in business.
The service also will include memorial tributes to the late Veronica Kelly, Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence alum and the late Rev. Michael E. Coleman, former pastor at Antioch. The public may attend.
Family market open Saturday
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature gluten-free baked goods from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Rhonda Roberts is the featured baker.
There will be annual, vegetable and flowering plants, along with hanging baskets. In addition, there will be seasonal produce, other baked goods and eggs and noodles. The market takes place every Saturday through October.
