Holiday trash collection set
WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection those days.
Residents with Thursday as their normal collection days should put their garbage containers out by 6 a.m. Saturday for pickup. Residents with Friday as their normal collection day should put their garbage containers out by 6 a.m. Monday.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Workshop set for businesses
CEDAR FALLS — Heather Marquez, a local business coach, is hosting GrowthCLUB Quarterly Business Strategy on Dec. 3 at Millrace Co-Working & Collaboration, Cedar Falls.
This is a full day workshop designed to help business owners create a “roadmap to success,” explore marketing strategies and create realistic 2020 goals to help solve problems and grow business.
For registration, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growthclub-quarterly-business-strategy-day-2019-tickets-54313554303
Foundation awards grants
CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation awarded 18 Excellence Grants in November, totaling over $15,000, for innovative projects in the classroom ranging from 3D printers to disc golf materials. Grants were available to all Cedar Falls Community School District educators, pre-k-12, and made possible through donor gifts. Four named grants were awarded this year in memory of Pat Lyman, Robert L. Savereide, Amy Denholm and Jim & Karen Bolger.
Go to www.cfschools.org/foundation for a complete listing of awarded grants.
Waterloo group visits trade fair
WATERLOO — More than 30 Waterloo Career Center students visited FABTECH Chicago, an industry trade fair, with funds raised from the 16th Annual Society of Manufacturing Engineers golf outing.
Students were accompanied by faculty, current/retired John Deere employees and other industry professionals.
Gabbi DeWitt to talk to Kiwanis
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon today.
Program today will be with Gabbi DeWitt of the Think Pink Team.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871, or Velda Phillips at (319) 269-3851 for more information.
CF city offices set holiday hours
CEDAR FALLS — In observation of the Thanksgiving holiday, Cedar Falls City Hall and the Hearst Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The public library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Friday. The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau will be closed Thursday and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center will be open from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Holiday hours set for library
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the start of Thanksgiving holiday hours.
The library is closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen regular hours at 9 a.m. Saturday.
