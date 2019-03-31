Coin show
planned today
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Waterloo Center For the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Admission is free. Dealers from all over the Midwest will be buying and selling coins, paper and supplies. If anyone has a recent inheritance and doesn't know quite what to do with it, this would be an opportunity to visit with dealers about it.
There will be a kids' table for youths to fill penny books to take home and to discuss coins with club members. There will be prizes for children as well as adults.
In addition there will be two displays for visitors to view: an actual mint die with storyboard and a Franklin half dollar set.
Everyone is welcome.
Shelter hosts
April Fool’s event
WATERLOO -- The community is welcome at the Cedar Bend Humane Society April Fool’s Day adoption event from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at 1166 W. Airline Highway.
The adoption center is regularly closed on Monday but will be open for this special event. New adoptable dogs are arriving, half are puppies, and CBHS needs to find them homes as soon as possible.
People can follow the Cedar Bend Humane Society Facebook page for a sneak peek at the new arrivals.
Adoption applications, photos, and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
Pizza night
aids animals
WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Humane Society Board members and volunteers will be “waiting tables” from 5 to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch to raise money for the shelter.
Seven percent of sales made from receipts will benefit the Cedar Bend Humane Society. The restaurant is located at 4302 University Ave
Extension Week
reception set
INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Suite A, is hosting a “Meet, Eat and Greet” reception from 4-5:30 p.m. April 8 in celebration of National Extension Week April 7-13.
Participants can visit with new and veteran Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach staff.
They are Melanie Weber, county youth coordinator; Brenda Fuller, office assistant; Ashley Sherrets, horticulture/agriculture program coordinator; Sarah Kielly, local foods coordinator; and Executive Director Roxanne Fuller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.