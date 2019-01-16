Try 1 month for 99¢
Food Evolution film

Food evolution

film to be shown

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk & Grundy County Corn Growers and Grundy County Farm Bureau will host a screening of the “Food Evolution” film Thursday with a panel discussion to follow.

Panelists include Julie Kenney, Iowa deputy secretary of agriculture; and Ruth MacDonald, professor and chair, food science and human nutrition, Iowa State University.

Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m., with the film starting at 6:30 p.m. in Tama Hall, John Hawse Auditorium, Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road.

Admission is free.

Library closing

for holiday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library is closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The library will reopen regular hours Tuesday at 9 a.m.

UICCU offering

extra support

WATERLOO -- In response to the government shutdown, the University of Iowa Community Credit Union is offering support to furloughed federal employees.

During this time, UICCU will waive the normal deferment fee for qualifying members. Additionally, a special loan program with a 4 percent interest rate and no payments for 90 days is now available.

For more information, call (800) 397-3790, or stop at a local UICCU branch.

