La Porte sets tour of homes
LA PORTE CITY — From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the La Porte City Women’s Club will host the holiday tour of homes.
Four homes decorated for the holidays will be on display, including the VGM Retreat Home north of La Porte City.
Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased at any of the participating homes:
- VGM Retreat House – 6365 Rippel Road, La Porte City.
- Gary and Sherry Sheffler – 12727 Kober Road, La Porte City.
- Chad and Danielle Meyer – 707 Locust St., La Porte City.
- Mike and Kathy Strubel – 302 Bowers Ave., La Porte City.
Visit the homes in any order. The money raised is given to community projects and organizations.
Rotary Club aids CFCF
CEDAR FALLS — The Rotary Club of Cedar Falls recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Cedar Falls Community Foundation for the benefit of their Gold Star Memorial Fund.
You have free articles remaining.
The memorial honoring Gold Star families will eventually be placed at the Veterans Park in Cedar Falls. Gold Star families are described as those who have sent sons or daughters to war.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Western Home, Windcove. For more information about the Cedar Falls Rotary Club, visit http://cedarfallsrotary.org/cedarfalls/
Wartburg paper now digitized
WAVERLY — The first Wartburg Trumpet was published Oct. 4, 1935, with headlines like “Enrollment at Wartburg 182 students” and “Homecoming set for Nov. 8.”
The four-page edition also chronicled the Knights athletic accomplishments, shared information on convocations and highlights from Outfly (which included a picnic and students versus faculty baseball games) and advertised movies at the Palace Theater and 5 cent hamburgers.
These gems from 1935 and the more than 2,000 subsequent issues of the student-run newspaper are now available online at https://archive.org/details/wartburgtrumpet.
Amy Moorman, the college archivist, initiated the project in early 2017. Additional issues of the newspaper, which is now produced digitally in addition to the paper copy, will be uploaded annually.
“The Trumpet student newspaper represents one of the most comprehensive historical sources of campus activity in the archives,” Moorman said. “We felt it was important to make this resource available digitally to increase accessibility — both by having it online and for the fact that the scanned copies are keyword searchable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.