Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — NewAldaya Lifescapes will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you.
Union group sets Labor Day picnic
CEDAR FALLS — The Black Hawk Assembly will hold a Labor Day picnic Monday in Cedar Falls.
The event will be in the Gateway Park shelter on the Cedar River and Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area west of Ansborough Avenue, north of the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, from Jane Street to Campbell Avenue.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Waverly VFW hosts fish fry
WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Cooties, Pup Tent 69, will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.
Diabetes event set for Sept. 7
You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO — The annual Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Free A1c diabetes screenings will take place, and a presentation on insulin pump therapy is at 11 a.m. Other screenings offered are blood pressure and foot exams.
Sept. 1-7 is Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes Awareness week in Waterloo. The Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes is celebrating five years of sharing the latest research, treatment options, and free screenings for diabetic patients, their families, and the community. Prevention education and early detection screenings are key to decreasing the risk of developing complication from chronic diabetes and secondary illness such as kidney failure, stroke, heart disease, and death.
Focus on Diabetes partners with accredited doctors and world-class healthcare organizations to present the Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes and is endorsed by the State of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative.
CF art board has new fund
CEDAR FALLS — As part of an ongoing effort to encourage local arts and activities, The Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board is announcing a new Community Sponsorship Fund.
The sponsorship is available for organizations and/or individuals and will support new arts, cultural activities, and events in Cedar Falls. Sponsorships range from $250 to $1,000. Quarterly deadlines for sponsorship applications are: Jan. 1, April 1, July 1, and Oct. 1. The Art and Culture Board is currently accepting applications for the winter round of sponsorships, due Jan. 1, 2020.
No matching funds are required. For more information and application materials, go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pOckEvgzB64Xj_r_excCWZB5GPleJ10c/view?usp=sharing.
Contact Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst Center for the Arts, at 268-5550 with any questions.
Library to close for Labor Day
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
The library will reopen for regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 pm., Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.