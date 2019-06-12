Cedar Valley Pedal Fest set
CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Valley Cyclists, Cedar Trails Partnership, Cedar Valley Association of Soft Trails and the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau are hosting the fourth annual Cedar Valley Pedal Fest July 6-7.
A total of 12 group bike rides of varying distance, difficulty and attractions are scheduled throughout the weekend. There is no cost to participate, and all riders must register and wear a bike helmet. Registration opens at 8 a.m. July 6 and will also be available before each ride.
All rides start and end at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls unless noted otherwise. Go to cedarfallstourism.org/PedalFest for more details.
Cooking contest uses Iowa meat
GRUNDY CENTER — An outdoor cooking contest designed to promote Iowa meat is being planned by the Grundy County Fair and Grundy County Farm Bureau on July 20.
People need not be expert chefs to participate.
Farm Bureau’s cookout contest is open to any Iowa resident age 13 years or older.
Contestants can compete in one of the following six categories: beef, pork, lamb, poultry, turkey, combo/specialty. Combo is a recipe combining two or more meats from the eligible meat categories. Specialty includes Iowa domestically raised meats including venison, goat and fish, etc.
A cookout champion will be named, and awards will be given to winners in each cooking category. Special recognition will also go to winners of the showmanship, youth and team cooking categories.
Judging starts at 1 p.m. in front of the Alumni Building. All winners will receive plaques.
Call (319) 824-5212 by July 10 for more information.
Family market open Saturday
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will host a "Salute to Salad" from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
Featured salad produce will include lettuce varieties, radishes and onions. There also will be plants, flower baskets, baked goods and eggs.
The market takes place every Saturday through October.
