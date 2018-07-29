Doely named Artist Fellow
CEDAR FALLS — Noah Doely has been named a 2018 Iowa Artist Fellow by the Iowa Arts Council.
The fellows will receive access to professional development opportunities, promotional support to enhance their careers, and a $10,000 grant to support new work.
An assistant professor of photography at the University of Northern Iowa, Doely has exhibited nationally and internationally. He has been awarded fellowships and residencies at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, the MacDowell Colony, The Hambidge Center for Creative Arts and Sciences, and the Virginia Center for Creative Arts.
He received a BFA from the University of Northern Iowa and an MFA from the University of California, San Diego.
Two police events set
WATERLOO — On Thursday, the Waterloo Police Foundation and Waterloo Police Department and will host the first annual Sgt. Greenlee Cadet Academy.
The academy is for children entering fifth through seventh grades. Cadets will learn about crime scene investigations, the tactical unit, police K9s and major case investigations. The academy is named for the late Sgt. Robert Greenlee III, who passed away in April, who police said dedicated his career to shaping young minds and being an incredible role model.
Also Thursday, the Waterloo Police Foundation will host its annual Cops and Kids-Back to School event at the Waterloo Target store. Waterloo Police Officers, volunteering their time, will be paired with previously selected kids to assist them in shopping for just the right supplies to start a successful school year.
These events are fully paid for from donations to the Waterloo Police Foundation.
HCC to hold open house
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host an open house for the short-term pharmacy technician program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Buchanan Hall.
The program prepares students to become a professional pharmacy technician under the supervision of a certified pharmacist.
The four-month hybrid course includes a combination of classroom and online learning. Classes begin Sept. 6 and run 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Dec. 20.
There are no admissions requirements or entrance exams, and textbooks and certification exam are included in the class costs.
Call 296-4290 or go to www.hawkeyecollege.edu/pharmacy-technician for more information.
