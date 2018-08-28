Convocation speaker named
WAVERLY — Russell Harris, chief dream director for The Future Project, will give the keynote address at Wartburg College’s Opening Convocation today.
Harris, a 2010 Wartburg graduate, will speak on “Overcoming Adversity” during the college’s annual academic year kickoff, which begins at 10:15 a.m. in Levick Arena in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center.
CF Section 8 list to close Sept. 1
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Low Rent Housing Agency will close the waiting list from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
Due to the number of applications on file, no new applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, will be taken during this time.
The Housing Choice Voucher program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market.
For further information, contact Lisa Ahern, Planner 1, City of Cedar Falls, 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls 50613, 273-8669, or email at lisa.ahern@cedarfalls.com.
