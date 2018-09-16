Compost facility
sets fall hours
WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo’s compost facility will adjust its hours of operation for the fall season starting Oct. 1. The fall hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the site closes for the season Dec. 1.
The site is located at 2745 Independence Ave. and is open to Waterloo residents only. Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
City will hold
Waterloo Works!
WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo will be holding its second residents academy this fall to give individuals a chance to learn more about their municipal government.
The two-day intensive Waterloo Works! Residents Academy will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. The cost is $20 per day. Participants may attend either or both days.
The program is designed to cultivate understanding and enhance the relationship between city government and its residents. Participants will gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy also gives city staff the opportunity to receive community feedback.
Each class will be held at various city facilities. The tentative schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 17: Introduction to city government, Public Works, Waste Management, Arts & Culture and Leisure Services.
- Oct. 24: Library, Waterloo Fire Rescue, Water Works, Community Development, Police Department and Waterloo Regional Airport.
Participants must be at least 16 years of age and be a resident of the city of Waterloo. The academy is not intended for children. Class size is limited to 30 individuals. Registration deadline is Oct. 10.
To apply for the 2018 fall academy, please email your name, address, phone number and email address to Wendy.Bowman@Waterloo-IA.org or complete the form on the city’s website http://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/residents/residents_academy/index.php.
