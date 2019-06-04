Kamala Harris in Waterloo Sunday
WATERLOO — Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, will hold a town hall at the Union Missionary Baptist Church at 209 Jackson St. at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Harris was in Waterloo to campaign for Cedar Valley Democrats before the 2018 midterm election. This time she’ll be campaigning for her presidential bid.
Before she comes to Waterloo she’ll be at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame in Cedar Rapids. She’ll be joining almost every other Democratic presidential contender that afternoon.
College Hill market opens
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market will have its opening day of the season from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday on College Street between 22nd and 23rd.
There will be local products including seasonal produce, herbs, flowers, snacks, fresh bread, local meat, and more, as well as food from La Calle or Kubo, live music, and composting activities.
FIRE Foundation makes grants
WATERLOO — FIRE Foundation Northeast Iowa recently announced more than $24,000 in grants to Catholic schools. The organization’s mission is to provide children with special needs the opportunity for an inclusive Catholic education in their home parish.
Grant recipients for the 2019-20 school year included Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City, $8,750 grant towards salary for an additional paraprofessional; St. Joseph Community School in New Hampton, $5,000 grant towards salary for an additional paraprofessional; St. Cecilia School in Ames, $1,200 grant for professional development.
Three people were named 2019 Fireball inclusion leaders: Kim Hopp of St. Joseph in New Hampton; Katie Jarvill of Immaculate Conception in Charles City; and Diane Dalton of All Saints Elementary School in Cedar Rapids. The award recognizes educators that lead inclusion strategies and implementations while going above and beyond to grow inclusion efforts within their school and diocese. Each received a plaque and $250 for their school to use towards their inclusive Catholic education program
Immaculate Conception in Charles City was named the 2019 FIREd Up For Inclusion School of the Year. The award recognizes one Catholic school that is practicing inclusion. The school will receive $1,000 to use towards their inclusive Catholic education program.
Remaining grants were given to schools to attend conferences that focus on inclusive Catholic education best practices.
‘Wreck-It Ralph’ kicks off series
CEDAR FALLS — Movies under the Moon, the outdoor film series at Overman Park in downtown Cedar Falls, is returning this summer for its 16th season.
The series features family-friendly films shown on six Friday evenings throughout the summer. The first film is “Wreck-It Ralph” on Friday.
Musicians from the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will take the stage in the band shell at 6:30 p.m., and film will begin at dusk, or around 9 p.m. A variety of snacks and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the night.
Other films in this year’s series are “Moana” on June 21, “Legally Blonde” on July 12, “Monsters, Inc.” on July 26, “Iron Man” on Aug. 9 and “Footloose” on Aug. 23.
Bookmarks with a complete listing of this year’s films are available at the Hearst Center, Cedar Falls Public Library and downtown Cedar Falls businesses.
The public is encouraged to arrive early and to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
The free event is presented by Cedar Falls Community Main Street, the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association, and the Hearst Center for the Arts.
The series is sponsored by First National Bank, Jiva, Next Generation Wireless, Community United Child Care Centers & Preschool, Structure Real Estate, RRTTC, and 93.5 The Mix, with “Go Green” recycling bags and frames provided by the University of Northern Iowa’s Recycling & Reuse Technology Transfer Center.
