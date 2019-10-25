Medication drop
event set in CF
CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will once again participate in a national effort to remove potentially dangerous drugs from our nation’s medicine cabinets by hosting a National Drug Take Back Event.
Citizens can, anonymously, drop off these medications at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday.
This event is an opportunity for citizens to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications, to law enforcement for destruction. In April 2019, nearly 467 tons of medication was collected and disposed of by the DEA.
The DEA will not accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills and patches.
Cedar Falls citizens who are homebound can have their unused/unwanted/expired prescription drugs picked up by a uniformed Cedar Falls police officer during this event. Call 273-8612 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday for this service.
Caucus session
set for Saturday
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Democrats have scheduled another Caucus 101 Informational Meeting for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Black Hawk County Democrats' office, 307 E. Fourth St.
The meeting is designed to help people understand what to expect on caucus night, whether they have never caucused before or they just want to learn more about the changes that have been made to the caucus process.
Caucus 101 meetings will continue to be scheduled in the next few months leading up to the 2020 caucuses.
The meetings are public and all are welcome to attend.
More information on these and other events can be found at blackhawkdemocrats.com.
Democrats
to meet Sunday
WATERLOO -- The Central Committee of the Black Hawk County Democrats will meet Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Black Hawk County Democrats' office, 307 E. Fourth St.
It is open to all. Additional information on this and other events for the Black Hawk County Democrats can be found at blackhawkdemocrats.com.
